I see where the Ebensburg Borough Council wants to condemn displaying the Confederate flag. Has the council considered the First Amendment? This is the freedom of speech, and displaying a flag is the same as speech. In my opinion, this would be the same as another nation telling the Untied States of America it cannot display our American flag. I believe that condemning any flag of a nation, state, city or your belief is unconstitutional. This would mean that no one would be able to display a flag of faith, sport or any other kind.
The Confederate flag stands for history. You may do away with all the statues, flags or anything else you want, but you can’t take back the history that has already been done. The same as you can’t take back a word once you say it.
I believe that all mankind should know what was done in the past so it can be corrected in the future. I believe the Ebensburg council and any other community of our nation had better read the Constitution of the United States and all the amendments that go with it.
This is what millions of our men and women died for – freedom.
Carl Felton
Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Seward
