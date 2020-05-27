I would like to inform a lot of people that they are being misinformed by the mainstream media. CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, Washington Post, New York Times – all just the right arm of the socialist Democratic Party.
They say and print their opinions as fact and never offer an apology or retraction.
You never hear anything about the poor Catholic kid who was found guilty by the media for wearing a hat and being polite.
Well, he isn’t poor anymore. CNN settled a lawsuit with him. I’ll bet most of you weren’t informed about that.
What about the impeachment of the president? It was a waste of time and millions of dollars. It seems like President Donald Trump can’t do anything right, according to them.
November will be here soon. God forbid that Joe Biden gets elected. He would just be a puppet, so who would be pulling his strings?
We’ve all had our fill of socialism with the lockdown. This country must get back to work, now.
I’ve also had it with stats, data, projections, scales, models, graphs, percentages, speculations, predictions and polls about the virus. It’s like reading the box scores of a ballgame.
Mark Twain once said, “There are lies, damned lies and statistics.”
Nick Ramirez
Woodvale
