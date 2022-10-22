To answer Hypatia Havener’s question in her letter to the editor, “Are you afraid of how your kids will turn out?” published Sept. 26, no I am not afraid. I am simply convinced that closet experiences come to all of us for a multitude of sins and strengths and they have more to do with the conviction of the Holy Spirit than people.
There’s a preferred method of grooming the LGBTQIA community believes in, and there is a communication of righteousness I believe in because I have witnessed the workings of both.
If you prefer to walk into a store and rob it in broad daylight, you will pay the consequences of breaking societal laws, your conduct will be viewed as detrimental to the well being of others, and you will pay for it.
If you walk into life and decide to choose your own identity, and rob God of his glory by choosing to recreate yourself, there will be unspoken and outspoken reactions involved for breaking the laws of nature, and your conduct will be viewed as detrimental to natural, procreative, processes. You may experience a sense of exclusion because your actions promulgate extinction to the human race if we all embrace same-sex relations.
It is a forsaking of the plan of your Creator when you decide to be your own god. I have found it factual that we want to be protected by laws concerning our property, person and positions in life. Yet we mock and discredit immutable laws that were put in place to protect all of creation.
You simply can’t have one without the other.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
