When Elisjsha Dicken used his handgun to stop a mass murderer recently, it appears to have left Robert Pawlicki in a state of confusion. He admits Dicken acted heroically, but he says we should not call him a hero.
Really? Why not? Because then other private citizens might be encouraged to stop mass murderers the same way.
And what’s wrong with that? Well, you see, when some lunatic starts mowing down a bunch of people in a department store, if you try to stop him with a gun, somebody might get hurt.
Think on that for a moment. This is the level of irrationality to which anti-gun zealots have sunk.
Pawlicki wants you to believe that Dicken’s act of heroism was an isolated incident. In fact, there have been many such cases – https://crimeresearch.org/2022/07/uber-driver-in-chicago-stops-mass-public-shooting/
And how many more mass public shootings would have been cut short if it weren’t for the fact that almost all of them occur in purportedly “gun-free” zones, where people are prohibited or discouraged from possessing firearms? Criminals don’t obey such restrictions.
Even the heroic Dicken was violating store policy (thank goodness) by carrying a concealed pistol.
Allan Walstad
Johnstown
