As a young boy of 8 or 9, many years ago, I would visit my great-grandmother, who lived by herself up on the next street in the small town we both lived in.
When I would periodically visit, I would update her on the latest local and international news because she didn’t own a TV.
She would listen intently to what I told her of what I had seen and heard on my TV, and she would reply to me in her best American English/Crotian, “Yhoo, that’s monkey business!”
She passed away many years ago, at 104 years old, but if she were still alive today and listened to me on what the Democrats in Congress are doing now to our president and this great nation of ours, such as not securing our southern border to keep illegal immigrants and drugs out of the U.S. (By the way, my great-grandmother came through Ellis Island, legally); trying to impeach the president and his appointed Supreme Court judge; and trying to turn this capitalistic nation into a socialist nation, she would exclaim “Yhoo, that’s monkey business!”
John Pcola
St. Michael
