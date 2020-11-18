On Nov. 3, 1979, near Greensboro, North Carolina, killers were on the road.
Yes, something wicked came this way, made up of cars loaded with weapons, members of the American Nazi Party, Klansmen and at least one government agent.
On this fall day, the Communist Workers Party (CWP) was holding an anti-Klan rally at a Black housing project. Little did they know that what started as a spirited event would turn to tragedy in 88 seconds in Greensboro, as PBS Frontline put it.
The well-armed killers had it all planned out. They knew whom they wanted to kill. The cops knew all about it, as they had an informant in the Klan.
But they did nothing about it and failed to protect the protesters.
When the fascist caravan pulled up to the curb at the anti-Klan rally, they exchanged verbal diatribes with the anti-fascists.
The case was made that what would take place that day was a shoot-out between the Klan and the CWP.
In reality, the CWP people had only one or two handguns, while the Klan was armed with rifles, shotguns and handguns.
Here is what transpired. After the couple of minutes of verbal exchange between the two sides, the fascists climbed from their vehicles and pulled rifles from the trunks. Then, the shooting began. After 88 seconds, the shooting stopped and evil scored a victory.
Four CWP members, two of them medical doctors and CWP leaders lay dead or dying and one Black woman protester was also slain. One Klansman was wounded but possibly from friendly fire.
The Nazis and Klansman were later acquitted. On Oct. 6, the Greensboro city council passed a resolution apologizing for the massacre.
Nick Brisini
Glen Campbell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.