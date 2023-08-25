In 1952, the National Association of Broadcasters instituted the Television Code Seal of Good Practice. Its purpose was for television stations to pledge to present programs and advertising that were in good taste. It also addressed the concerns of parents regarding what types of programs their children would be viewing and placed limitations on commercial time.
Once the code was firmly established, approximately two-thirds of the stations in America were subscribers.
In 1983, the code was contested, stating that it violated the First Amendment to the Constitution because it regulated free speech, and the code was eventually eliminated.
The programs being shown today, including news broadcasts, would embarrass my late grandmother, who enjoyed watching television, which was her only pastime.
Yes, she was from a different generation, but morals don’t change.
TV movies, sitcoms and even some game shows are pushing the limit as to what is quality entertainment. Commercials advertising deodorant, underwear, personal hygiene products, body enhancements, medications and even toilet paper can be very explicit in what is shown at any time of the day on most stations.
Questionable words are used by some advertisers in an attempt to make their product more in tune with our modern world.
They replace or rhyme words that sound or are used like some four-letter words, hoping to grab your attention.
It’s unfortunate that things once considered personal and private are now accepted as normal in our anything-goes world.
Where is our society headed today?
God only knows.
Gary Kozak
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.