In his recent column, “I will not die of stupid” in the April 29 Tribune-Democrat, Leonard Pitts, an occasional guest contributor, referred to people who wear MAGA hats as “goobers,” a derogatory term meaning a “foolish person.”
Although I agree in principle with the general content of his article, I feel it was unnecessary for him to resort to this level of metaphorical representation. A serious, experienced journalist can make his point without doing so.
As a black man in America, Pitts should be keenly aware of the harm that can be done by stereotypically labeling people.
By characterizing anyone wearing a MAGA hat as a “goober” or a foolish person is to indiscriminately denigrate a large swath of Americans.
Pitts is a talented journalist whose political opinions definitely lean to the far left of the political spectrum. While I take umbrage at what Pitts said about those wearing pro-Donald Trump hats, I respect his right to say it.
And, although his statements are both derisive and divisive, they should not surprise anyone.
Those who lean to the far left in this country seem to thrive on cultivating and living by a double standard.
Jim Salvia
Johnstown
