For an algebraic equation to be correct, both sides need to be equal. Based on Bernie Bolha’s letter on Dec. 3, I don’t believe he ever passed algebra. Among his pontifications, he equated Donald Trump with Christianity and Democrats (a horrible generalization) as the “anti-God” party.
In an effort to adhere to the word limit of this column, let me address the former absurd assertion. I guess in Bolha’s effort to study his algebra, he missed a lot about the “true anti-Christian,” Donald J. Trump.
Trump has defamed and disrespected: people from poor countries, at least one person with disabilities, Gold Star parents, women who are “a little large,” his three wives and generally anyone who disagrees with him. The latter mode of disrespect is personified by attaching derogatory nicknames to these people. Bolha must have missed the “Access Hollywood” tape and Trump’s statements about his own daughter during a radio interview.
The number of Trump’s lies have stumped even the most gifted geometricians. If he would have been re-elected he may have broken the remaining Ten Commandments also. Bolha, when Moses came down from the mountain there was not a third tablet of stone reading, “To be filled in later by Trump.” In short, just because a letter to this column includes a biblical quote does not mean it represents true Christian principles. This too, does not add up.
Bob Truscello
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.