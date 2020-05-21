On April 24, the Rev. Tony Joseph wrote a column expressing his unhappiness that the state has instructed the churches to close during our current epidemic.
He mentions “blood and sacrifice of the holy martyrs,” then says: “We must never let the state close the doors of the church ever again or they (the martyrs?) will have died in vain.”
Joseph’s comparison of local churches to martyrs is an analogy that fails. Our days are nothing like those when government persecuted Christians, and the motives of our governor are nothing like the despotic rule of the Caesars.
Joseph attacks medical experts saying, “If we allow unelected experts who admit they know nothing about economics to control our daily lives, then our forefathers made their sacrifice in vain.” Perhaps Joseph, also unelected, has more expertise in the areas of medical and economic knowledge than our governor, but based on the reports by our secretary of health, I think Gov. Tom Wolf has done a good job of watching out for the safety of the public.
Finally, Joseph claims, “We need to put our trust in God more now than ever before.”
But his empty political rhetoric reveals his faith is more in himself than in God, concluding: “Let us put our backs to the wall and push our way out of this hole that we did not dig before it is too late.”
That betrays both faithlessness and his trust in himself rather than in God.
The Rev. Robert Kaltenbaugh (retired)
Johnstown
