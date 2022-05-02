There have been a number of people wondering why we don’t do more about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
As a veteran and a member of the American Legion, I receive their magazine. In the April 2009 issue, the reason becomes very obvious. Russia is nuclear power.
If Russia pushed the button, we of course, would respond likewise. With the thousands of missiles in the Russian arsenal, there would be more than one missile coming at us. Would our missile defense system be able to shoot them down before they reached our shores?
Even one would be devastating. If just one nuclear electromagnetic pulse missile was detonated 100 miles above central Ohio, reaching 1,000 miles in every direction, it would devastate the entire eastern United States.
It’s hard to imagine what earth would look like if there was a nuclear war. It’s also hard to believe the Russian people are allowing a mad man such as Vladimir Putin to run their country.
Putin is no better than the Nazis in World War II. It’s hard to believe we fought against both of them.
Russia has always been a thorn in our side during the Korean War, the Vietnam War and a poor loser in the cold war.
It was always Putin’s mission to destroy us.
Ken Buck
Stonycreek Township
