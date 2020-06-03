I like how Jim Scofield continues to promote Medicare for All, while he benefits from a very generous university pension and top-tier medical plan. If such a plan were to be enacted, would you be required to enroll?
Would it also apply to all elected officials, all government employees, all military personnel, union members and everyone with employer-provided coverage?
What’s good for the goose, is good for the gander.
I look forward to your response.
Greg Havas
Johnstown
