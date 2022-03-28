Sadly, on the day the opinion piece “Let Go of Keystone XL” by Dave Jones and Tom Stewart on March 4 was published, gasoline hit $3.99 and diesel $4.85 with no end in sight.
If Jones and Stewart enjoy paying this much for fuel, good for them, but I for one do not.
Perhaps if we only had a pipeline in place to bring a raw material that can be refined into gasoline and diesel fuel, the impact would not be as severe.
If there is a chance building this pipeline could lower the price of fuel one cent it is worth it. Not to mention the number of individuals who could be employed to construct and maintain it.
There is obviously a market for this product, as mentioned in the column, Canada has started building a pipeline to the Pacific coast, and who do you think will buy it?
The Chinese of course, which means build the Keystone XL pipeline for no other reason than to keep the product away from China.
Unfortunately, with the rationale of the authors, we need to start using Rosetta Stone because it is not long until we are speaking Mandarin.
John Machuta III
Johnstown
