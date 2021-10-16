David Patterson’s Readers’ Forum letter on Oct. 14, “Where’s the logic in today’s world,” is exactly what I ask myself. When you can honor/glorify the martyrs and heroes of Flight 93 and turn around and glorify the insurrection/incitement of Jan. 6.
The “world” as we know it has become greedy, immoral and ignorant. There should be no Democrats or Republicans that put down the essential reason for them to join together for the best of the United States.
B.J. Gottwald
Johnstown
