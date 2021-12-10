The field is empty now. The only movement in the bleachers is that of leaves from around the field, moving because of the wind.
The band is gone and the music, that saluted our flag, played the alma mater, greeted the team when it came on the field, won’t be heard until next year. The cheerleaders and the cheering shifts indoors for other sports.
But for the senior who has played his last organized football game, football is now something to watch and bring back memories of a time where camaraderie, working to be a part of something more than a team sport, meant so much.
As young people, they personify what adults should be doing in daily life, working for the common good.
Or as we preached to them, as coaches and fans, there is no “I” in team.
Joseph G. Antal
Ebensburg
