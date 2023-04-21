In the past month, many neighborhoods are putting together volunteers to clean up our city. The city codes office has been out enforcing like no time in my recent memory.
Groups are in neighborhood playgrounds sprucing them up. Vision Together 2025 has said they plan to be more present in our neighborhoods and not be so political, but plan to be more community-oriented outside of the downtown.
Council is looking to pass some long-overdue changes to property maintenance code with bigger fines and a much-needed codes court to make people accountable for the property they own.
This all-hands-on-deck approach is what we need. If you’re being honest, you will agree the amount of trash and blight around town looks almost as bad as the town looked on July 20, 1977.
The amount of trash picked up in the past few weeks by all is a good start, but some are still waiting on the sideline to see if the commitment of the city isn’t just another one-time push.
If April Clean Up PA and Earth Day pass and we backslide to the same old neglect and apathetic ways, we are filled with blight. I fear we will lose this momentum and once more the team will go its separate ways and we will not get this kind of enthusiasm again.
The team can all work together to change things or we can all individually fail.
Joseph Warhul
Johnstown
