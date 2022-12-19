“A Christmas Carol” was written in 1843. Words written on paper long ago can guide us today, if we listen.
Scrooge had given up on humankind and love. Scrooge experiences a resurrection.
Charles Dickens said, “I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the past, the present, and the future. The spirits of all three shall strive within me. I will not shut out the lessons that they teach.”
We can do this here in Johnstown. We can give up old wounds, bitterness, anger, greed, spite and envy. We can give a helping hand to those in need, listen to other’s needs without notary, keep holiness in each of us, spread the spirit of Christmas all year.
Our shelter is full this year again with unwanted animals, we can spread joy, give more, adopt, be kind, check on neighbors.
COVID-19 kept us isolated, but now we can worship as chosen, spread joy to those who need a smile.
What is Christmas truly about? As Tiny Tim said, “God bless us, everyone.”
Lindy Yutzy
Johnstown
