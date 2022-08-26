Many children in our area attended Bible school this summer at various churches. Some go to church regularly, many seldom or don’t go at all.
Most, I would say, that went loved Bible school.
There is a wonderful program that reaches students from seven area schools – Bible2School. This is for students in second, third and fourth grades.
Forest Hills, Richland, Johnstown, Westmont, Conemaugh Valley, Conemaugh Township and North Star have this program.
It is for one hour each week during the students’ lunch and recess. It is a release time where students are picked up and taken to a nearby church. The children eat while learning a Bible lesson, worship time and then back to school.
There were 359 children last year learning about God, Jesus and a simple Bible story.
Bible2School is nondenominational and is very beneficial to children in this worry-some day and age. They long for a place where love, caring and peace are shown to them.
I volunteer with Forest Hills where we had 101 students between the three grades.
There is no cost to the family because it is fully-funded by churches, businesses and people concerned about the children who need God and stability in their
lives.
The children we’ve had during the past four years loved coming. When the fourth-graders are done they wish it would continue into fifth grade and beyond.
Information is available at lhregion-pa.bible2school.com.
Jean McClemens
Sidman
