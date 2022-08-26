Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.