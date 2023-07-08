On June 30, we decided to have dinner at a restaurant in Geistown. We had not been to that establishment for many years.
The young waitress we had was very kind and helpful in our decision of what we decided to eat.
After we enjoyed our meal, the waitress informed us that the young couple in the booth next to us had paid our bill. We don’t know who you are, but we want to thank you.
These days we hear so much about the evil in this world.
It was such a blessing to be reminded that there are a lot of wonderful young people among us.
We had had a stressful day, but we left that restaurant with a smile and tears of joy.
We plan to pay it forward as soon as we have the opportunity.
Bill and Janet Hoffman
Windber
