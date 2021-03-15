We moved into downtown Johnstown nearly six months ago, and what a pleasure it has been. Like many, we were born and raised in the city of Johnstown, moved to the surrounding suburbs of the city and raised our family.
We have lived during ups and downs of our community, and are really excited about the growing positive vibe that downtown Johnstown has. Even through these COVID times, there has been a fair amount of local events and plenty of things to do.
Some of the most noticeable positive interactions we had have been with employees of the city of Johnstown.
Whether it’s inquiring about parking spaces with the parking authority personnel, sewer upgrade requirements with the economic development staff, sidewalk and maintenance requests to the maintenance department workers, we have found wonderful people doing great work.
And we would be remiss if we did not acknowledge the peace of mind we have knowing there is a well-trained and dedicated police and fire department.
We are thankful for the support
these dedicated individuals provide to all of us.
Sometimes it is easy for us to take for granted all of these blessings. Blessings that others pray for.
Kim and Bill McKinney
Johnstown
