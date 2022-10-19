On Oct. 15, my grandchildren (ages 6 and 8) and I attended Artoberfest at the Community Arts Center in Westmont.
The weather was perfect, the staff and volunteers were amazing, and we had so much fun.
The kids enjoyed free hot dogs, popcorn and drinks. There were activities for all ages.
And Jazz in Your Face provided great music and added to the festive atmosphere.
Kudos and a huge thank you to all who made this wonderful day possible.
Carol Wilson
Johnstown
