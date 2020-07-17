We are four months into this crisis, and yet we are still hitting record highs of new cases thanks to Donald Trump’s lack of leadership.
The majority of job losses during the pandemic have hurt the American women, due to Trump’s erratic and failed response.
His obsession to get so-called good economic numbers, not for the country’s sake, but for his reelection, and the economic fallout from Trump’s erratic behavior, have already exacerbated the existing inequities between women in the workforce and their male counterparts.
The situation is even worse for minority women, who have already faced pay inequity and systemic disparities within the American workforce and are facing devastating job losses while also being a large portion of the essential front-line workers in nursing homes, hospitals and grocery stores.
Trump’s failed coronavirus response has hurt the women of America, and will continue to play havoc with their children’s education as well.
As we get closer to the opening of the school year, the same rhetoric and lies spouted from the White House, and the results will be the same for the future of our children – who are our future.
Joseph G. Antal
Ebensburg
