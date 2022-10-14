The Iranian Morality Police, otherwise known as thugs to the civilized world, recently murdered a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, whose only crime was that her hair was not properly covered.
Iran, a country seemingly controlled by a bunch of mostly illiterate thugs, with archaic, medieval laws, is governed by a group of bearded old men who dictate how a woman should dress and live her life. They literally control all facets of her earthly existence. How can this be in 2022?
As a woman, I am outraged. Women around the world, living in a free, civilized society, should also be outraged. I am appalled when western women, politicians and reporters of the free world defer to these tyrannical male dictators by wearing the head scarf demanded by these misogynist old men.
A woman should be able choose how to dress in accordance with her religious/cultural beliefs. This should be matter of personal choice not a regulation imposed by whips and guns wielded by men.
The murderous regime of Iran has to end. The women of Iran deserve dignity and personal freedom. Please support the women of Iran and other countries where women are fighting for their personal freedoms and rights.
Please remember Masha Amini. She was only 22 years old.
Cindie Petersen
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.