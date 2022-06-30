In George Will’s column published May 19, “America’s abortion debate has non-debateable parameters,” he astutely pointed out that when New York Attorney General Letitia James got her abortion, she “walked proudly into Planned Parenthood.” Will pointed out, “How did we descend to the point where an abortion is, for some, an achievement? Somehow an occasion for pride?”
It really is quite heart-rendering to see women demonstrating, screaming and acting like complete fools for their “right” to take that life within. And yes, science, with all the modern technologies, shows that it is a human being within.
Over my lifetime, women have strived to make themselves equal to or better than men. Why would many allow this supposedly inferior human being (man) to have his way with them, make them pregnant and then the total responsibility of that child within is theirs to decide its fate for life or death.
Yes, man certainly is held accountable for being responsible also, but women, you're making that final dreadful decision. It seems to me you’ve lost something in your plans for achievement. If there’s no value for God, morals or human life, then the woman’s movement is a failure, certainly in this aspect.
Many women have been brainwashed with the term “choice.” Women, you have a choice before pregnancy. After pregnancy, it’s murder.
“The face of the Lord is against them that do evil.” Psalm 34:16. You will answer.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
