Speaking as a former Democrat, I continue to be alarmed and disappointed by the actions of our governor and the other Democratic governors who run their states with a heavy hand.
I just read that Gov. Tom Wolf will veto the bill passed by the Pennsylvania Legislature to give authority to each county government to decide when its businesses can reopen.
Anyone with half a brain can see that the main problem with the coronavirus in Pennsylvania is in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties. This makes up only about one-third of the counties.
The remaining two-thirds of the counties have a minimal problem.
A reasonable person would be open to allowing each local government decide what is best for its people and what risks they are willing to take. But Wolf thinks that he is smarter than you and me. This is what annoys me about Democratic politicians and some Republicans, too.
They look at us as sheep who need to be led around, since we don’t know any better. Thank God that Donald Trump is our president and not Hillary Clinton. Hopefully, he will find a way to moderate the actions of the Democratic governors. I strongly believe that his skillful handling of this crisis will lead to a landslide victory for him in November.
God save our country.
Paul Dubé
Moxham
