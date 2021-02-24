On Feb 5, there was a cartoon by Tim Hartman on the Editorial page that I found somewhat misleading. The cartoon depicted Pennsylvania’s economy as a smoldering house fire, with what appeared to be the little guy asking a big Gov. Tom Wolf for help.
Wolf’s response was to declare he’s raising the state income tax.
Here’s the problem. The actual proposal would benefit a huge percentage of struggling area workers, as well as poorer folks, in general.
For example, a single parent with two kids, making less than $65,000 would actually see a tax cut. This same parent would pay the full 4.49% only when $80k is reached.
A married couple with two kids would have to reach $100k to pay the full tax. If that same couple makes less than $50k they are exempt from the income tax. I’m sure we’re all aware that the average wage for Cambria County is much lower than those numbers.
This tax structure accomplishes precisely what Democrats were elected to do, namely, increase taxes on the wealthier segments of our society to bring them up to paying their fair share and give a break to hard working, but struggling folks.
So before anyone convinces you that Wolf is trying to take away what little you have, have a closer look at his proposal.
Chances are, if you live and work around here, it is weighted in your favor.
Scott Fyock
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.