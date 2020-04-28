I believe that Gov. Tom Wolf has overstepped his authority regarding his extensive use and unprecedented abuse of the emergency declaration powers granted to him by the state.
Since this crisis began, Wolf has been issuing directives, unilaterally dictating what activities people can engage in or face arrest and/or extensive fines.
Also, Wolf took it upon himself to determine which businesses would survive and which will ultimately shutter.
The state government told all of us that we cannot move freely outside our homes, attend funerals or even attend church without legal repercussions.
Yes, the virus is real. I’m just amazed how easily the sheep citizenry will bow and do whatever it is told by the state government.
Remember President Donald Trump did not enact a national lockdown. Individual governors throughout the nation, mostly Democrats, made this happen.
There are many individuals in the political, medical and other communities who would love nothing more than to continue this shutdown indefinitely to place maximum damage on our economy and our God-given rights to further control us and ultimately affect the upcoming elections.
Many will ultimately dismiss these thoughts as ridiculous and laughable. That’s OK. To those individuals, just make sure you are the first in line to take whatever miracle vaccine is produced.
I thank God Trump is our president and not the other option that ran against him. At this point in time, it’s the only chance this nation has to survive as a constitutional republic.
William J. Heane
Gallitzin
