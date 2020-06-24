We, as Pennsylvania residents, need to say thank you to Gov. Tom Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine for responding to COVID-19 with positive and lifesaving measures regardless of the political fallout.
For those politicians who fought them all the way, I say shame on you. Psalm 4 tells us the following: “Men of rank how long will you be dull of heart. Why do you love what is vain and seek after falsehoods?”
Politicians are elected by the people to look after the peoples’ house and its well-being, not their political careers.
Once again, thank you Wolf and Levine.
May our God help us to find peace, solace and fortitude in his words, and with his help, we will weather this storm.
Pat Vaneman
Johnstown
