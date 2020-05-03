The First Amendment states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” The 14th Amendment includes the state governments.
The Supreme Court of the United States has held that the civil right to peaceful public assembly cannot be limited without a specifically applicable statute.
The problem: Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to shut down businesses in the entire state without specific statutory authority for a pandemic, such as the coronavirus, has caused unnecessary economic harm.
Fascism is defined as when a political philosophy, movement or regime that exalts government above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation and forcible suppression of opposition.
The solution: Section 1983 of Title 42 of the U.S. Code, Civil Rights Act of 1871 provides:
“Every person who, under color of any statute, ordinance, regulation, custom or usage, of any State or Territory or the District of Columbia, subjects, or causes to be subjected, any citizen of the United States or other person within the jurisdiction thereof to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured by the Constitution and laws, shall be liable to the party injured in an action at law, ...”
Dr. Bill Choby
Latrobe
