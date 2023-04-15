When you are looking for God’s best in a world that can only offer you second best, look no further than God himself.
God’s best is himself, and his grace and counsel is sufficient to keep you.
Can any one of us keep ourselves? Can we keep the whole law? Can we perfect our carnal nature or strive toward self-improvement when self, itself, is full of sin? Can we keep ourselves morally? Can we stand on human standards?
No, God said, without him, we can do nothing.
Which one of us can cast aspersions on another as though we can enhance ourselves on principals, preferences or personal performance? How is it that we are delivered from or out of sin?
God has an irrevocable promise to keep us. Do we realize what treasure we have in Christ and that everything depends upon his own ability to do what he has said?
In Romans 7:24-25: “O wretched man that I am! Who shall deliver me from this body of death?” I thank God through Jesus Christ our Lord!
Many despise the gospel of grace because it flies in the face of all our pride. Personally, I am clinging to it with all my heart and soul.
In Ephesians 2:8: “For it is by grace you have been saved through faith, and this not from yourselves; it is the gift of God, not by works, so that no one can boast.” Lean fully on it, rely wholly on it, but never nullify it by idolizing oneself.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
