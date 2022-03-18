A Reader’s Forum writer, Allan Walstad on Feb. 18 (“Does more money buy better education?”) made unsupported claims about Pennsylvania public school funding, but national data support the argument.
For example, according to the federal government (www.nationsreportcard.gov, 2019), Pennsylvania class sizes were larger (14.05 v 12.75), there were only about half the proportion of charter schools, and per pupil expenditure was 30% less ($16,377 v. $23,686) than New York.
Despite these indicators, which should mean better outcomes, Pennsylvania’s 2019 test scores for fourth- and eighth-graders were significantly higher than New York’s scores. In fact, Pennsylvania’s average test scores every year since records began have exceeded the national average.
That speaks well of Pennsylvania’s comparative use of funds, but the key word here is “comparative.” Less than half of Pennsylvania’s fourth-graders (2019) scored “proficient,” meaning “solid achievement,” on any test. Eighth-graders scored worse (only 35% had proficient reading).
More troubling is that these scores are not improving very quickly, if at all, over time, and some are regressing (i.e., eighth-grade reading) to pre-21st century levels.
While test scores indicating student success were flat or regressing, per pupil expenditures in the state increased 26% from $13,118 (2017) to $17,767 (2020).
Most of this money went to increasing the numbers and salaries of administrators, which has no demonstrable link to better education.
Without statewide systemic change, more money won’t improve the quality of public schools. Instead, Wolf should invest in critical research on teacher effectiveness, learning styles, parental involvement, online/hybrid methods and resource management.
Andrea Ryan
Johnstown
