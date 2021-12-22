Joe Biden is the worst president we ever had. He closed the oil pipeline and gas at the pump rose, but it’s starting to come back down. He let Russia keep its pipeline open, but the heck with his people.
We were gas independent, but now we don’t have enough. Food, clothing and electric prices are higher.
I am an independent Republican who votes for those who care about the American people, not their political moneymaking politics.
God is watching you and you all better fear his mighty hand, for God can do all things. I am not perfect, I have done a lot of dumb things and mistakes, but I know right from wrong.
John Zawalish
Johnstown
Commented
