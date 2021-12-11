The story about new life, in the form of entrepreneurial interest, coming to downtown Johnstown is, of course, wonderful, and we wish those visionaries all joy and success.
To the extent that anyone “deserves” anything, Johnstown certainly qualifies, and we all know the unfortunate history of the past few decades.
But, what about the neighborhoods? Kernville, Moxham, Hornerstown and the West End are like a movie-set for a dilapidation location, but all credit to those who remain and care for their properties amid the vacant storefronts where family homes once stood.
What will become, for instance, of the land where the Harris & Boyer bakery on Fairfield Avenue once thrived, and is now a boney-pile for construction and paving material. A canny contributor to the Readers’ Forum recently pointed out that the streets are a graveyard for car suspension systems. Maybe some funding could be obtained to cover the cost of our appointments at our favorite mechanics, but I guess, at least it will be good for the auto parts industry.
Maybe this is a good time to confront the ever-contentious and doomed-to-fail subject of consolidation. If we could get past our preference for the hegemony of high school football, and whatever other issues block this act of common sense, Johnstown could become a truly thriving and dynamic destination city, which would attract even more interest from outside investors and developers and greatly benefit the long-devoted residents.
Maybe we could, at least, plant some trees here and there.
Michael M. Mosorjak
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.