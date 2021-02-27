On Jan. 28’s Sports page, The Tribune-Democrat featured two young men to whom we wish the very best. Their respective families can be proud of these young men.
We hope Jake Sabol is successful in his rehab and will be able to resume his sports career at the next level. His dedication to his school and his teammates is admirable. Not many would show such dedication and support.
We have followed Erik Gibson’s wrestling career and wish him the best at Cornell – though we wish he had elected to become a Nittany Lion. I guess the Lions can’t get them all.
The ruling that Gibson can not participate in the post season is a shame. This young man has put in countless hours and to have this moment taken away from him is so unfair.
We will all miss seeing Gibson in this year’s states.
Cindie and Dave Petersen
Johnstown
