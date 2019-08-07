In the early 1960s, when I was a young teen, my father liked to talk politics. I remembered asking him, “How do you know who to vote for?” Thinking he would tell me one party or the other, what he said was, “You have to pay attention, listen to what they say, then watch what they do.”
He said one party will tell you how you should think, what you should believe, who you should worship, who you should love and who you should marry. Then, they tell you, “Vote for us, because we are the party that thinks government should stay out of people’s lives.”
Then my father said, “Don’t vote for that party. They are never for the people, only for themselves.”
I’m so glad I asked.
Sadly, not everyone in the family listened to his wise words.
Ann Macik
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.