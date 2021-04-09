Seriously, it’s April Fools' Day and a snow shower greeted me. I was off to Altoona and, as I drove, counting the fools who neglect to turn on their headlights due to low visibility.
Turning on your parking lights does not get your headlights on, fools. I also noticed our state troopers also fail to turn on their headlights.
Come on, my fellow Americans. When your wipers are on it’s the law in our state to turn on your headlights.
As I drove around “dead man’s curve” outside Cresson, I recall the horrendous accident that occurred there years ago – death and injuries.
Get smart and turn on your headlights and save a life.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.