Daily newspapers are windows through which one is able to view the state of the nation. How would you describe the alarming view you see through these windows? Who do you believe is trustworthy to direct our nation and what does “he” require to remove reproach?
When you look through the window, does your view concur with a holy viewpoint, Proverbs 14:34? “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.”
When you look through the window, can you see how self-reliance has failed our nation? Can you see a nation proud to be living under crushing reproach? And do you completely agree with the following words found in Proverbs 3:5-7?
“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Be not wise in thine own eyes: fear the Lord, and depart from evil.”
When done looking through the window currently set before your eyes, please, go to the word of God, your spiritual mirror, and ask the Lord to reveal to you the truth about what he sees in your heart when he looks at you through the holy observation window of heaven. We will not be held accountable for what we see through the windows, but we will be held accountable for what is in the mirror.
Human efforts will never remove crushing reproach; but by the grace of God, repentance always does.
Craig Green
Somerset
