When I was a young boy, the highlight of the holiday season was looking at the animated figures in the Penn Traffic window. Now one of my highlights is seeing the windows painted for Halloween on the Central Park Complex, formerly Glosser Bros.
For all those talented artists and teachers, you should be commended for a job well done. The scarecrows in the park are also something I look forward to. It takes a lot of thought and effort.
Congrats to all. Won’t be long for the musical Christmas tree, holiday houses in the park and all the lights. It’s a must-see for everyone.
Terry Hubbard
West End
