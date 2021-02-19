If you have not been busy dealing with our weather, maybe you heard about the problems Texas had with cold and snow.
Cold and snow are rare for Texas, so they cannot be expected to have plows and road treatment materials the way we need to have them around here.
But all over the country, the need for a reliable source and constant supply of energy is necessary.
Looking at the problems Texas had with power outages and rolling blackouts, you may get a peek at some of the problems the Green New Deal may bring our way.
In recent years, Texas has been moving some of its power generation to solar and wind sources. Power generated by these sources is required to be purchased by energy companies. That can lead to a pull back on the production of more reliable sources of energy.
When solar panels are covered with snow or get little or no sunshine, panels are not going to produce much power.
Windmills getting wet and freezing up, causes a no-spin, no-win situation.
Traditional sources then need to be ramped up, possibly resulting in more problems from lack of use.
Wouldn’t it be pleasant to have rolling blackouts in southwestern Pennsylvania during winter?
If we are ever required to depend on wind and solar power, it will be a total disaster. But that is what the masterminds in Washington, D.C., are making moves to implement with their foolhardy plan to eliminate the use of all fossil fuels.
August Gatto
Summerhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.