Matthew J. Brennan’s (chief of staff for Congressman Glenn Thompson) Readers’ Forum letter on Jan. 29 “Objection, violence two different things,” notes that objection by the Congressman to the certification of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes was based on concerns over process and unequal application of the state voting laws.
He also affirms that Thompson was constitutionally voicing concerns over the way that the election was carried out in our state. This vote was cast within hours of an insurrection at the Capitol that was intended to overthrow the election of Joe Biden as president. Thompson and other Republican Congressmen took this position after President Donald Trump spent two months claiming election fraud while 61 out of 62 lawsuits failed to support the claims.
At what point, if ever, will Thompson admit that Joe Biden was duly elected as president in a fair election?
Can I and other constituents assume he will continue to be part of the group of elected Republican leaders who will continue to perpetuate this lie?
How will the doubt that Trump cast on our election process not have lasting negative effects on the future of our democracy?
Tom Stewart
Windber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.