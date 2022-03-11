One of the biggest divisions in our nation is the inclusiveness or exclusiveness of God and his precepts in our political system. The only reason we’ve been a blessed nation is because God and his precepts were incorporated into our government from its beginning.
Our second president, John Adams, stated: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” In other words, elect godly people to represent us morally correct, instead of politically correct.
The Democratic Party has a very hard time incorporating God into their platform of ideology. I’ll cite two examples, but I could quote many more.
• New York Democratic Congressman Jerry Nadler stated: “God is no concern of this Congress.” If God is no concern, where does he and his Democratic Congress cohorts plan on taking us? Would it be communism? You laugh. Read on.
• I saw on tape, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, of Connecticut, participate in the 2021 Amistad Awards program for the communist party in Connecticut. He was recognized and praised by emcee Lisa Bergman. Blumenthal said, “I’m excited and honored to be with you.”
Besides distributing awards at this event, members were to encourage others to become members of the communist party.
How can there be unity in America when one party ignores God and welcomes communistic philosophy? Have the Democrats forgotten God in their governmental philosophy?
“The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all nations that forget God.” Psalm 9:17.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.