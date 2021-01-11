I wonder if people in my age bracket will ever see our country back like it used to be.
A country where you can hug and kiss a friend or relative. Where business owners won’t be told when to open or close their businesses, and respect is back as a very important virtue.
Where elderly are placed on a priority list for being taken care of. Where the innocents are not killed in the womb. How about our flag being respected and saluted and those who fought for her are not forgotten.
Where Christians are not persecuted and statues of the history of our country are not destroyed.
We need our police to serve and be respected. Without our police, we would be like the Wild West days.
We have one race, the human race.
When will that ever be acknowledged? We all bleed the one color – red.
Maybe someday we will be color blind.
My concern at this point is my grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will they be able to enjoy the greatest country on earth that their parents had growing up at the right time?
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (Politico Nov. 11, 2020) said take Georgia, then we change America. That should scare you.
The next four years will be a test for our country. God help us, we are sure going to need divine intervention. It’s going to be a bumpy road for sure.
Joseph T. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
