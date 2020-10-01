With the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it will be interesting to see how many Republicans keep their word regarding the appointment of her replacement.
Remember 2016 when Justice Scalia died unexpectedly, and Mitch McConnell refused to even hold a hearing on President Barack Obama’s nominee, because it was “too close to the presidential election.”
At that time, Lindsay Graham and Pat Toomey, among other Republicans, all said similar things.
Toomey’s stance from 2016: “... with a presidential election fewer than eight months away, it is wise to give the American people a more direct voice in the selection and confirmation of the next justice.”
Well, now we are less than two months away from a presidential election, so the Senate should definitely wait to hold any hearings or votes on Ginsburg’s replacement. What say you, fellow Americans?
Carla Davis
South Fork
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.