Law and order is our first line of defense to protect the American people from evil people.
I love this country and know a lot of people who see what the bad Democrats are doing. We will have to go back to the days of Wyatt Earp, who cleaned up Tombstone with his brothers to get rid of corruption.
So without cops, everybody will have to go back to the cowboy days and wear holsters and guns to protect themselves and family from lawless bad people.
God is watching you evil ones, and you will face the wrath of God. He showed us all when he parted the Red Sea and killed all the Egyptian soldiers who drowned when they went after the Israelites.
I am not perfect. I have made a lot of dumb mistakes in my life, but I know right from wrong, and so do all the good God-fearing people in the U.S.
I am proud to be an American in the land I know I am free, and I will always defend and fight for the U.S.
John Zawalish
Johnstown
