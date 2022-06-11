Diesel fuel has a substantial amount of highway-use tax included in the price.
There is a product called off-road diesel that doesn’t include taxes. This is used by farmers, loggers, excavators and for many off-road uses.
As a consumer of gasoline, it is something to think about. We pay tax on all of the gasoline we buy.
So, when you are mowing your lawns, remember you are keeping the state moving ahead.
As electric cars become more popular, are we going to see some kind of highway use tax included in our electric bills?
Mike Johnson
St. Michael
