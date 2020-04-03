This article isn’t about John Gotti who was given name “The Teflon Don.” So many times during Gotti’s life of crime, charges against him never stuck, hence the Teflon designation.
In the political arena, there is a “Teflon Don” where Don is short for the Donald and not a Mafia chieftain title like that for Gotti.
President Donald Trump’s mishandling of the virus crisis so far should have landed him on the ropes, but instead he is coming out viewed by many as the champ.
Like Gotti, nothing bad ever seems to stick to him. With his blustery disposition, disregard for the facts and ability to divert blame to others, Teflon Donald Trump will probably be viewed by his followers as a commander-in-chief in total control of the virus situation from the very beginning. Amazing how he is able to control public opinion like that.
Of course, nothing lasts forever. Gotti finally met his Waterloo through wiretaps of his office and by informants from within his own crime family.
Will this virus be Trump’s Waterloo, or just another notch on his achievement record of manipulating the public into thinking he is doing a fabulous job?
George Merritts
Revloc
