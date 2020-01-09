What will be done to those two for their horrific and revolting behavior? The Bensons, from Elk County, walked away from their dog, abandoned outside for three months with no shelter, no food, no water and left to die. The dog was found, skin and bones, on top of a trash pile. Currently, this couple is in the county jail.
But, what will happen now? Will the Elk County district attorney prosecute these people for such despicable behavior? Will he be brave enough to use all his authority to enforce these laws? I have watched for so many years that animal abuse is not taken as seriously as it should. Will the Bensons get a slap on the wrist? Or will animal laws be enforced strictly as they can?
Some progress has been made. Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law felony penalties for animal abusers. After going nowhere for a long time in the Pennsylvania congress, there are now, finally, chain laws in our state, limiting the amount of time dogs can be left outside in extreme hot or cold weather.
We animal lovers seem to get frowned upon. But we are here and in strong numbers. We demand justice for this dog and for all animals who are neglected and abused. Creatures counting on humanity to speak for them, just as officials are counting on our votes.
Denise LoRusso
Loretto
