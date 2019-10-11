Iron-fisted progressives have been unrelenting in their pursuit to destroy America’s foundations.
They are forever tearing apart our Constitution, the Bill of Rights, our sovereignty, the rule-of-law, liberty and freedom.
Their acts are so diabolical, charges of treason, high crimes and sedition should be authorized against them. These are odious quislings empty of patriotism. All liars.
On June 22, constitutional attorney Mark Levin interviewed on his TV program John Marini, senior fellow at Claremont Institute. Marini exposed progressives’ undermining of America’s heritage using the education system, the fake news media and their own corrupted political power to destroy our once reliable institutions.
He stated, “Corruption soared under Lyndon B. Johnson” and accelerates to present day.
In 2008, Barack Obama was elected president with progressives cheering loudly. Their culmination to rid Americans of constitutional rights was at hand.
Then 2016 happened.
President Donald Trump was elected and he was having none of the progressives’ shenanigans. Since 2016, Democrats have applied scorched-earth war tactics to try to destroy our president, his family, friends, appointments and constituents. All their schemes failed. Praise the Lord.
Progressives have penetrated their claws into Congress, Supreme Court, federal and state courts, federal agencies, entire state governments, academia and lower-education, Wall Street, all mainstream fake news outlets, Hollywood, the Pentagon and military, many nonprofit conglomerates and many more.
Plagues and pestilences are now upon America. Soccer-ball sized hail stones, also. More consequences await this wickedness.
Repent.
Dennis Mottin
Ebensburg
