The Wicked Woods Haunted Trail in Richland Township is a free event for anyone and everyone in the community.
We try to improve the quality of life in the area for families, couples and kids of all ages. This was our 10th year in operation. The Wicked Woods has grown from a few hundred guests the first year to what it is today. This year, more than 3,000 people entered the trail.
Each night, for four nights a year, more than 40 volunteers work hard to provide a quality show. On many days, the workers endure wicked weather.
We wish to thank all those past volunteers that have contributed to our success. They include family and friends, various groups and individuals, and the Richland Key Club. We wish to thank our visitors who have donated to help the Wicked Woods grow.
We especially wish to thank our neighbors; they experience people and cars everywhere with loud music and screams that last up until midnight. Thank you! We appreciate all this support!
Mark Rozich
Johnstown
