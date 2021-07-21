A few years ago, I got the shingles vaccine for $170. What if the COVID-19 shot was $170? The outrage would be completely different from the current kooky conspiracy theories. I’m imagining talk of government and big Pharma in cahoots to kill all the poor people by the prohibitive price.
What we have is a biological organism run amok as it rapidly spreads from host to host. Scientists worked overtime to find a solution, and they did. These are among the best brains on the planet.
More than 600,000 Americans have perished from COVID-19. This vaccine is free. It’s the government’s job to provide for the public health and citizens’ responsibility to support the common good.
I remember as a young student learning about the black plague that killed millions of people centuries ago and was grateful for living in a time of scientific knowledge.
I’m flummoxed as to why people wouldn’t want this preventative medicine.
Even mask wearing became controversial. Try telling your doctor that she need not wear a mask while operating on you, as masks “don’t work.” Good luck with your post-op healing. Masks impinging on personal freedom is just selfish.
Go the library and check out “The Diary of Anne Frank” to find out what a loss of personal freedom is.
The people now getting COVID are almost all unvaccinated and unmasked.
Good for you if you recovered. I wonder how many people you spread the virus to others who did not recover?
Wrap your conscience around that.
Anita LaPorta Altman
Johnstown
